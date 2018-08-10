Image copyright AFRC Image caption The new facility will include a bespoke 2,000-tonne hydraulic press

A new £16.5m advanced engineering facility is to be established in Renfrewshire.

The announcement came after the University of Strathclyde's Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC) secured funding for a hot forging research platform.

FutureForge, which will adjoin the existing AFRC centre in Inchinnan, is due to begin operating in 2020.

AFRC said it would be the world's most advanced research facility of its kind.

Renfrewshire is fast becoming an engineering research hub, with an £8.9m Lightweight Manufacturing Centre being established in the former Doosan Babcock facility in Westway, Renfrew.

Last December, it was announced that a £65m manufacturing centre of excellence would be created at Inchinnan, also in partnership with AFRC.

It is a key part of a Scottish government action plan that aims to help Scotland become a world leader in advanced manufacturing.

FutureForge, which will include a bespoke 2,000-tonne hydraulic press, is being funded by the UK Aerospace Research and Technology Programme, Scottish Enterprise and AFRC.

AFRC said the facility would transform the forging process for companies in the automotive, oil and gas, energy, nuclear and rail industries via collaborative R&D (research and development) projects.

FutureForge is expected to help generate about £40m of new projects over 10 years, creating up to 34 new jobs.

Linda Hanna, from Scottish Enterprise, said: "Scotland is already leading the way across the UK in metal forming research, manufacturing technology and innovation.

"This investment, however, will develop a unique forging capability, not available anywhere else in the world.

"It will help companies across Scotland develop next-generation lightweight products and give them increased competitive advantage in a global market place."

Innovation Minister Ivan McKee said: "The new facility will put Scotland at the forefront of the latest industrial revolution, helping some of the most traditional manufacturing businesses and their supply chains embrace the latest in digital technologies.

"This latest project by the AFRC in the region highlights once again the importance of Scotland as a centre for cutting-edge manufacturing technology, and demonstrates our world leadership ambitions."