Members of the Unite union at Total's Shetland gas plant have voted to accept a new pay offer.

The union had threatened industrial action in a row over a change in working patterns.

The deal includes a base salary increase of 15% and what Unite described as a "significant retention bonus".

Total is still involved in a similar dispute with offshore workers on the Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar platforms.

The Shetland gas plant deal will see workers' three weeks on/three weeks off rota being retained on the basis of 168 working days.

The union said this would include two weeks' holiday and "a commitment not to negatively change the rota for the next three years".

John Boland, Unite regional industrial officer, said: "Following months of negotiations, Unite members have secured a significant victory at the Shetland gas plant.

"A 15% base increase and a substantial bonus for the workforce has been awarded.

"While Unite has serious concerns over the 3/3 rota system remaining in place, which we will continue to forensically monitor, we have agreed a generous package available to those that wish to leave and received a commitment by Total not to make adverse changes to the rota system for next three years.

"On balance, our members have agreed to this new offer and all industrial action is now cancelled."