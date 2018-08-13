Image copyright Burness Paull Image caption Chairman Peter Lawson said there were both challenges and opportunities ahead for businesses

One of Scotland's largest legal firms has reported a strong rise in revenue and profits, despite a "choppy year" for the Scottish economy.

Edinburgh-based Burness Paull saw turnover increase by 7% to £57.6m in the year to 31 July. Profit was up by 8%, to £23.8m.

The firm said instructions increased across most sectors, including energy, technology and international business.

It added that it was on track to meet its growth targets.

Burness Paull has a three-year strategy aimed at delivering growth across its Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow offices.

The law firm reported a 30% increase in international instructions over the year, helped by its appointment as the sole Scottish representative in Lex Mundi, an international network of independent law firms.

'Excellent performance'

Burness Paull took on a further 23 staff last year in response to the increase in new business. It now employs more than 500 people, including 67 partners.

Chairman Peter Lawson said: "We have delivered an excellent financial performance in what has been a choppy year for the Scottish economy.

"There will undoubtedly be more challenges to come as a result of the uncertain political and economic backdrop.

"However, there will also be opportunities for those who are prepared to be bold and adapt."

He added: "Scotland continues to produce exciting, dynamic businesses.

"Our international clients also tell us it is a cracking place to do business and is increasingly attractive for inward investment - more so than any region outwith London."