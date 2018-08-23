Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Singh will be sentenced next month

A construction firm boss killed one of his workers after driving "too fast" in poor road conditions.

Sarbjit Singh lost control of his people carrier on his way home from Hunterston power station in West Kilbride, North Ayrshire.

Passenger Manjit Singh was thrown from the vehicle and accidently run over by another motorist.

Singh could face prison after he admitted causing the death by careless driving.

The 42 year-old had his bail continued at the High Court in Glasgow pending sentencing next month.

Singh is the director of a company called SK Contracts UK Limited.

He and a number of employees had been working at Hunterston and were returning home when the accident happened in November 2016.

'Too fast'

Singh was driving his Ford Galaxy in the dark on the A74 Glasgow to Carlisle road, near to Crawford, South Lanarkshire.

One motorist believed he was "travelling too fast" for the conditions.

The court heard a section of the road was covered in slushy snow and water.

Prosecutor Michael Meehan explained the Ford then "entered into a spin", struck a central barrier before coming to a halt on top of it.

Mr Meehan added: "It appears during this time Manjit Singh was ejected from the vehicle."

The father-of-three - who had not been wearing a seatbelt - landed on the other side of the road.

The court heard a driver "had no time to react" and went over Mr Singh.

Singh got out and tried to help his worker.

Two passing doctors were among the people who also attempted to save Mr Singh, 40, but he never recovered.

The court heard the victim suffered "severe" injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and pelvis including multiple fractures.

Singh later told police his vehicle had "went into a skid".

He believed he was driving at between 60-65mph at the time.

One of his other passengers claimed he had known Singh to be a "safe driver" while a further called him "careful".

Singh, now of Birmingham, was banned from driving in the meantime and will be sentenced in Edinburgh next month.