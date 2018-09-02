Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at the junction of Glebe Road and Jubilee Road

A man has been left with a number of serious injuries after a car was driven at him in a West Lothian street.

Police said the 30-year-old was targeted by a black Fiat Punto after an altercation involving a group of men in Whitburn.

The incident happened at about 19:00 on Saturday in Glebe Road at the junction with Jubilee Road.

The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

'Trace the driver'

Police said that following the attack, the Punto drove off towards Armadale. They said another car - a black Audi A5, which had been travelling in convoy with the Fiat before the attack - drove off towards Fauldhouse.

Det Sgt Andrew McGhee said: "We are treating this incident extremely seriously and are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area on Saturday night.

"As part of this investigation we want to trace the driver and any passengers from within the Punto and Audi and if you can help us identify any of these individuals then please contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relating to this inquiry should also get in touch."