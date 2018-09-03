Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jet2.com will fly from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Bourgas and from Glasgow to Izmir in 2019

An airline is creating 300 jobs in Scotland after announcing expansion plans at two airports.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is increasing capacity at Glasgow and Edinburgh's terminals next summer with more than 1.7 million seats in total.

It is also launching new destinations - Bourgas in Bulgaria from Glasgow and Edinburgh and Izmir in Turkey from Glasgow.

The company boasted of a "bumper summer".

More than 150 cabin crew and more than 100 ground operations staff will be recruited, along with experienced pilots for roles on the flight deck.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "This is our biggest ever recruitment drive in Scotland, and once again demonstrates our commitment to investing in our customers and in people's careers.

"The success of our award-winning business is down to the hard work of our fantastic colleagues, and we are looking forward to meeting passionate people to join our expanding team."

Image copyright Jet2.com Image caption Ground staff will be recruited, along with cabin crew and pilots

The company is hosting recruitment roadshows at the Holiday Inn Glasgow Airport on Wednesday 12 September and the DoubleTree Hilton Edinburgh Airport on Thursday 13 September, where jobseekers will have the opportunity to meet Jet2.com staff and find out about the roles.

In total the company is recruiting more than 3,000 staff across the UK and Europe in a variety of positions.

More than 2,000 jobs are located across the company's nine UK bases - in flight deck, cabin crew and ground operations roles.