Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson has bought a rival firm with nearly 50 magazine titles ranging across crafts, food, health and gardening.

The Scots family firm acquired Aceville as part of its plans to broaden its portfolio of business interests.

DC Thomson owns the Courier and Press and Journal newspapers, as well as 24 magazines including the Beano and My Weekly.

The Aceville deal could put it in Britain's top five magazine publishers.

Mike Watson, chief executive officer at DC Thomson Media, said the company was "excited" to have acquired Colchester-based Aceville.

He said: "We are looking forward to working together. The team at Aceville, and their portfolio, are a great fit for our business and this collaboration opens up a host of opportunities for both businesses.

"This is a hugely exciting time for everyone at DC Thomson Media and Aceville."