Energy company Total has announced a major gas discovery off Shetland.

Initial tests at a site on the Glendronach prospect indicated there could be about one trillion cubic feet of gas which could be extracted.

Total's Arnaud Breuillac said the discovery could be commercialised by using the current Laggan-Tormore infrastructure.

Total has a 60% stake in the site. Energy company SSE and chemicals firm Ineos each have a 20% interest.

'Prolific area'

Mr Breuillac, Total's president of exploration and production, said: "Glendronach is a significant discovery for Total which gives us access to additional gas resources in one of our core areas and validates our exploration strategy.

"Located on an emerging play of the prolific west of Shetland area, the discovery can be commercialised quickly and at low cost."

The Greater Laggan area is about 125km (78 miles) north west of Shetland.

SSE bought its stake in 2015.