Offshore contract workers are being balloted over industrial action in a pay dispute, the GMB union has said.

Previous offers from the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA) were rejected earlier this year.

The GMB said the ballot would close on Monday 5 November.

Members are being balloted on whether they would support industrial strike action and action short of strike action. Members of the Unite union are already being balloted.

The OCA previously said it was working to achieve a viable settlement.

It represents contractor companies involved in a range of activities in the UK's offshore oil and gas industry.