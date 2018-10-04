Image copyright Travelodge

Travelodge has announced plans to tap into Scotland's growing events sector by opening new hotels in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The budget hotel chain said the move would lead to the creation of 60 jobs.

One hotel will be near the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), while the second will be near the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.

Travelodge said "third party investors" were investing about £15m in the projects.

Paul Harvey, from Travelodge, said: "Scotland's events sector is growing from strength to strength.

"However, there is a shortage of good quality and low-cost accommodation close to major event venues such as the EICC and SEC."