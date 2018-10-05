Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish recruitment agencies have reported the sharpest rise in permanent staff appointments since July 2014.

The latest Royal Bank of Scotland Report on Jobs found growth in placements outpaced the UK as a whole last month.

The survey also recorded a strong rise in temporary staff billings.

At the same time, pay pressures intensified, as rates of starting salary and temp wage inflation accelerated.

The report said candidate availability worsened further in September, with permanent labour supply deteriorating at its quickest pace in seven months. Short-term staff availability declined at the steepest rate since June 2015.

In both cases, the rates of deterioration were stronger than their respective UK averages.

Meanwhile, job openings in Scotland continued to rise last month, with permanent vacancies increasing markedly and at the quickest pace in three months.

Agencies also reported an increase in short-term vacancies at the end of the third quarter.