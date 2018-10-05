Image copyright Reuters Image caption Donald Trump bought the South Ayrshire golf resort in 2014

The Turnberry golf resort owned by US president Donald Trump has racked up millions of pounds of losses for the fourth year in a row.

According to Companies House filings, SLC Turnberry's parent company Golf Recreation Scotland was in the red by almost £3.4m in 2017.

In the previous year, it posted losses of £17.6m after the resort was closed for six months for redevelopment.

Since Mr Trump took over Turnberry in 2014, its losses have totalled £33m.

Mr Trump stepped down as a director in January last year after becoming US president, handing control of his business empire to his sons.

In the latest set of accounts, his son Eric - who remains as a director - said: "Having seen a decline in turnover of 22% in 2016 due to the resort only being open for six months, 2017 saw an increase in revenue year over year of 70%.

"It is expected that revenue will continue to increase in subsequent years as the property is re-established as an industry-leading resort."

Mr Trump played two rounds of golf during a visit to Turnberry in the summer

Last December, it emerged that Trump Turnberry would no longer qualify for a controversial tax break.

A change in the Scottish government's budget last year removed the South Ayrshire resort from a business rates relief scheme.

In July this year, Mr Trump and his wife Melania stayed at the resort during a private leg of their visit to the UK.

They spent two nights there, with Mr Trump playing two rounds of golf during his visit.