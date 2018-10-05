Image copyright William Grant & Sons Image caption The distiller said Hendrick's Gin contributed to its strong financial performance last year

Family-owned distiller William Grant & Sons has reported a strong rise in sales and profits, following good performances from its core brands.

The firm's turnover climbed from just over £1bn in 2016 to almost £1.2bn last year, with pre-tax profits rising from £260.2m to £304m.

It attributed much of the growth to increased sales of its Glenfiddich, Hendrick's and The Balvenie brands.

Growth was largely recorded across North America, Asia and Europe.

Grant's said strong Glenfiddich sales could be attributed to the release of "high-profile expressions", including The Glenfiddich Experimental Series, Winter Storm.

Chief executive Simon Hunt said: "Since William Grant founded our company over 130 years ago, we have consistently invested in our people and in our brands for the long term.

"We continue to develop the business with an independent and pioneering mindset, giving us a strong competitive platform for continued future growth."

Last year, the North Lanarkshire-based distiller bought US firm Tuthilltown Spirits, maker of Hudson whiskey.

It was the Scottish firm's first move into America's booming craft distilling sector.

Earlier this week, Grant's announced the expansion of its Hendrick's Gin distillery in Girvan, South Ayrshire.