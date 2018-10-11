Image copyright Getty Images

Council workers are to make the clearance of two cycle routes in Glasgow a top priority this winter.

Glasgow City Council said the cycleways would be kept clear of snow and ice alongside key walkways in a bid to promote active travel.

Earlier this year adverse weather brought the city and other of parts of Scotland to a standstill.

The city has already taken delivery of 24,000 tonnes of grit as part of its preparations for the months ahead.

The local authority has a fleet of 160 vehicles to deal with snow and ice, and has deployed almost 1,500 grit bins across the city.

A squad of volunteer winter wardens will also help clear local areas.

'Refine and improve'

The cycle routes to be given priority status for the first time are the South West City Way and the West City Way and its link with Kelvingrove Park.

Under a pilot programme, the routes will be gritted or cleared alongside the city's priority 1 footways.

Last year winter gritting began on 29 October and extended through to April after the arrival of the so-called "Beast from the East".

The new winter plan will involve the clearance of 900km (559 miles) of roads, footpaths and now cycleways.

Councillor Anna Richardson, city convener for sustainability and carbon reduction, said: "As ever, we always seek to refine and improve our plans and people can have faith that we are prepared in case the worst happens again.

"I am delighted there will be greater support for those who travel to and from the city centre by bike.

"It's vitally important that active travel is still an option even during the depths of winter."

A "winter story map" will go live on the council's website late this month to show people where the council is taking action.