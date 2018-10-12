Image caption David Watt is stepping down in April next year

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland has announced that its long-serving chief, David Watt, will step down from his role in April.

Mr Watt has been the executive director of the business leaders' organisation for 15 years.

Aidan O'Carroll, chair of IoD Scotland, said: "We are extremely grateful for the contribution that David has made.

"We will shortly start the process of looking for candidates to take up this important and challenging role."

The IoD said Mr Watt would continue with plans to find new ways to support businesses until he stepped down next year.