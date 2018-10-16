Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people out of work and looking for a job in Scotland has fallen by 14,000, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures for June to August put Scotland's jobless total at 106,000 - down from 120,000 in March to May.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% from 4.3% during the same period.

The number of Scots aged 16 to 64 in employment was 2,551,000 (74.9%) - down from 2,570,000 on the previous quarter.

UK unemployment fell by 47,000 to 1.36 million in the three months to August.

Across the UK, wages excluding bonuses rose by 3.1%, compared with the same period a year ago - their fastest pace in nearly 10 years.