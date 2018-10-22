Image copyright The Underwater Centre Image caption The centre ceased trading last week

Administrators have been appointed following the collapse of a dive training facility in the Highlands.

Johnston Carmichael said it would "explore the options" for the Underwater Centre in Fort William, which ceased trading on 15 October.

The facility had been recognised as a centre of excellence for diver training, subsea trials and testing.

In May, it underwent a financial restructuring to become a not-for-profit company.

Nearly 50 jobs are under threat following the company's collapse.

Donald McNaught, restructuring partner at Johnston Carmichael, said: "Despite a long history of providing subsea training and testing, the Underwater Centre has been severely hit by the recent and prolonged downturn in the oil and gas industry.

"Our first priority is the staff and we will be working with Pace (Partnership Action for Continuing Employment) and other organisations to ensure they receive the support they need.

"We will also be working with all stakeholders and interested parties to explore the options for the business and its assets."