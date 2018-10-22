Image caption The sale includes the office building in Dundee where ATS is based

Savings and pension provider Alliance Trust Savings (ATS) is being taken over by one of the UK's biggest online investment platforms in a £40m deal.

Interactive Investor is buying the Dundee-based business from parent firm Alliance Trust.

It said the deal would combine its online presence with ATS's long-established customer business.

In July, Alliance Trust told investors it was considering selling its savings division.

Alliance Trust, which has been headquartered in Dundee since 1888, said it would continue to use the city as its base.

The proceeds from the sale will be invested in Alliance Trust's global equity portfolio, which is managed by Willis Towers Watson.

'Highly complementary'

Announcing the sale, chairman Lord Smith of Kelvin said: "The two businesses are highly complementary and ATS customers, many of whom are Alliance Trust shareholders, will benefit from Interactive Investor's similar low flat-fee structure, as well as its increased scale and focus.

"A key consideration for the board was a commitment to maintaining ATS's presence in Scotland."

Interactive Investor chief executive Richard Wilson said the deal was "another important step" in his company's ambition to build the UK's best investment platform.

He added: "The acquisition brings together the country's two largest fixed price providers, adding significant scale to Interactive Investor, and reinforcing our ability to deliver excellent choice, value and service to all our customers."

Alliance Trust has undergone a major strategic change in the past few years, following a series of boardroom battles with activist shareholders.

The finance firm moved its focus to investment almost entirely in equities, getting out of fixed income bonds, and shifting its focus away from stocks with an environmental and social emphasis.

It also moved its funds from its in-house team to outsourced fund managers.