Image copyright Matugga Distillers Image caption The business is run by Jacine and Paul Rutasikwa

Production is due to begin at a new rum distillery in West Lothian.

Matugga Distillers said its £100,000 distillery in Livingston was capable of producing 50,000 litres of artisanal rum in its first year.

The company hopes to create five new full-time roles in distilling and business development over the next 12 months.

It was founded by husband and wife team Paul and Jacine Rutasikwa, who relocated from London last year.

The couple said their products drew inspiration from their Ugandan and Jamaican family heritage.

Mr Rutasikwa, who is master distiller at Matugga, said: "Scotland has hundreds of years of distilling expertise and history.

"This, combined with my African heritage, is what will inspire us to create new and exciting rums.

"We can think of no better place to be launching our new distillery and beginning such an exciting journey."