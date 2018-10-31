Image copyright Getty Images

A Scottish law firm is expanding again after sealing a merger with an east coast practice.

Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie (WJM) said the deal with CCW Business Lawyers would further strengthen its "national footprint".

Four partners and eight employees from CCW's Edinburgh and Dunfermline offices will join WJM on 3 December.

The move will boost WJM's staffing total to 31 partners and 60 fee-earners.

The merged firm will be known as Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie.

In 2016 WJM merged with MacArthur & Co in Inverness. That move was followed last year by a merger with BMK Wilson in Glasgow and Dunblane.

Managing partner Fraser Gillies said: "We have a very clear vision for WJM as a leading independent Scottish firm offering unrivalled client service to the parts of the Scottish marketplace we've focused on.

"The merger with CCW consolidates our existing Edinburgh practice, gives us a presence in Dunfermline, and gives us a fantastic platform for continued growth."