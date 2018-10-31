Stretching targets for party business

Hallowe'en has transformed from turnips to pumpkins, and become a major event for UK retailers

One Scottish firm wants to be the life and soul of the Hallowe'en party scene around the world, especially in the USA

Growth for MorphCostumes has had its setbacks, but boosted by Amazon orders, it's back into rapid growth.

These are scary days in retail. So you won't be spooked with surprise at the news that retailers are pegging their results ever more to calendar events.

From Christmas, Easter has become a chocolate and gifting splurge, Mothers' and Fathers' Days likewise, and there's now the Black Friday binge in late November, even though it cannibalises the Christmas figures.

Much of this is being imported from the US, and the big growth area is in Hallowe'en. Much of the commercial take on it grew out of traditions imported from the UK.

They've come home, swapped a turnip for a pumpkin, and it is now a big excuse for shopper splurging.

It's not just parents. Millennials are into Hallowe'en as a partying event.

Office managers who model themselves on David Brent can encourage a bit of Hallowe'en fun, though the legal firm Law At Work has sent me some advice to pass on to readers: be careful of your employer liability for pranks going wrong, and don't offend those for whom Hallowe'en is a pagan or Wicca festival.

One retail marketing agency, Savvy, tells us that 46% of shoppers spend on Hallowe'en stuff, with a prediction of £367m today, on sweets, cakes, decorations, and on costumes and make-up.

Peacocks

The biggest single category for spending is on costumes and make-up, at an estimated £82m. That's while, in the USA, a third of people are reckoned to dress up for parties, with less of an emphasis on the horror theme than we're seeing in the UK.

One of the big winners from this is an Edinburgh firm, MorphCostumes, which focuses on costumes, with worldwide sales this year heading towards 900,000 units shipped this year, up from 700,000.

I first covered the firm on TV when it was a start-up tale of two brothers and a chum, Fraser and Ali Smeaton with Gregor Lawson. They were Edinburgh University graduates and gave up promising professional careers in finance and law to build their business out of a very small flat next to Edinburgh Castle.

Being plugged into Scotland's rugby fraternity, they had noticed the tendency of young men towards being "peacocks" at parties. After some market testing of stretchy fabric, the all-in-one, face-covering spandex Morphsuit - available in six solid colours - quickly became A Thing.

Stretchy finances

That was not long after their 2009 launch, and before they signed up to supply the thousand-outlet Party City retail chain in the US. That showed them, very profitably, that Hallowe'en is a big deal in the business of party costumes.

In 2012-13, Morphsuit business peaked. They moved into a proper office in the capital's Canonmills, ramped up staffing towards a peak of 30, stretched their supply lines, and expanded the range from around 80 costumes to 178.

Hallowe'en grew to 70% of the business, and across the year, America grew to 65%. They also joined forces with an innovative US company called Digital Dudz, that incorporates grotesque tech into costumes: think of a horror costume that appears to expose a beating heart.

The road since then, says Fraser Smeaton, has been rockier. They signed up to stock other companies' costumes, requiring much higher stock levels. Third party logistics got tricky.

Others had seen what they were doing and were taking chunks out of the market. They ran up almost £1m of losses in one 18-month accounting period.

That was the year before last, with sales down 20%. Being built from stretchy material, the company has learned some hard lessons and rebranding as MorphCostumes, it has rebounded back into growth, of 25-30% this year, targeting turnover of £12-£13m.

To stay ahead of the competition, with four big costume makers in the marketplace, they have focussed in on their own costumes rather than accessories, on innovation for costume ideas, and on retail, while some competitors only do wholesale. Social media has given Morphsuits a direct route to 1.3 million followers.

Piggyback

Of course, they have to think ahead. A long way ahead. Hallowe'en stock has to be delivered to US supermarket giant Walmart in May.

The website is doing business in five European languages. The German one is doing nicely out of a regional German dressing-up festival at the start of Lent, in which tradition requires up to five costumes over five days.

This year, the big game-changer for them this year has been Amazon. The party market is going the same way as toys, Fraser Smeaton tells me, and conventional retail is getting squeezed very hard in the process.

The company has put a lot of effort into ensuring its products get the best show on Amazon that they can - what Fraser Smeaton describes as "doing what lots of others are doing, in trying to reverse engineer an opaque algorithm".

Their reckoning is that online search for information is focussing more on Google, but for products, it is Amazon that is soaking up the market. And growth of sales through Amazon, which fulfils MorphCostumes orders from its warehouses, has been 60% by revenue this year.

There are direct sales also through the website. For adults, the market is aimed at the Saturday that precedes Hallowe'en. The peak day for dispatching orders was Tuesday 22 October. For kids, 31 October is the night for guising (in Scotland, at least), or trick or treat.

The website also showcases the innovation into more novelty costumes. "Piggyback" costumes are, well, hard to describe. Some products are being designed for several people to fit into at once.

"And we're the leader in inflatable suits," is the proud claim. That's good news for peacocks who don't have the body confidence for figure-hugging spandex.