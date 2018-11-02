Scotland business

Result of offshore pay ballot expected

  • 2 November 2018

A ballot of up to 3,000 offshore workers on whether to take industrial action over a rejected pay deal is due to close.

Unite members covered by the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA) agreement are seeking a pay and allowances rise.

The ballot came after workers rejected a revised OCA pay offer following a consultative ballot in July.

The results of the Unite ballot are expected on Friday afternoon. The GMB union is also balloting its members.

The OCA represents contractor companies involved in a range of activities in the UK's offshore oil and gas industry.

