Aberdeen International Airport managing director named as Steve Szalay
- 5 November 2018
The new managing director of Aberdeen International Airport has been named.
Steve Szalay - who takes up the post on 13 November - replaces Carol Benzie, who stepped down earlier this year.
He has held a series of senior executive roles within the aviation sector.
Mr Szalay said: "I'm relishing the opportunity of leading a business that plays such an important role in supporting the connectivity and success of the north east."