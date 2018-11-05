Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA Image caption Steve Szalay takes up the post later this month

The new managing director of Aberdeen International Airport has been named.

Steve Szalay - who takes up the post on 13 November - replaces Carol Benzie, who stepped down earlier this year.

He has held a series of senior executive roles within the aviation sector.

Mr Szalay said: "I'm relishing the opportunity of leading a business that plays such an important role in supporting the connectivity and success of the north east."