Offshore workers vote in favour of industrial action
- 5 November 2018
Members of the GMB union have voted in favour of industrial action in a long-running dispute over pay with the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA).
The ballot followed the rejection of an OCA pay offer in July.
And it comes after Unite the Union said on Friday that most of its members covered by the OCA agreement had voted for industrial action.
The OCA said fresh talks would take place on Tuesday aimed at resolving the dispute.