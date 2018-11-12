Image copyright ADNOC

Aberdeen-based energy services firm Wood has won three contracts worth a total of $53m (£41m) to help develop onshore oil fields in the United Arab Emirates.

Wood will provide project management consultancy (PMC) services for ADNOC Onshore in Abu Dhabi.

ADNOC wants to increase production there to four million barrels of oil a day by 2020.

ADNOC Onshore is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Dave Stewart, from Wood, said: "Wood has a strong foothold in the Middle East and our strategic focus on continuing to broaden the capabilities we deliver to the oil and gas market in this region is demonstrated by these new contracts."

Wood will provide the services from its offices in Abu Dhabi.