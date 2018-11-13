Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's jobless total fell over the summer while rising across the UK as a whole, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics data for July to September put the number of Scots out of work and looking for a job at 103,000 - down from 115,000 in April to June.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% from 4.2% during the same period.

UK unemployment rose by 21,000 in the three months to September. The unemployment rate rose to 4.1% from 4%.

Meanwhile, the number of Scots aged 16 to 64 in employment was 2,553,000 (75%) - down from 2,562,000 on the previous quarter.

UK wages, excluding bonuses, grew by 3.2% between July and September.