Image copyright PA Image caption Marine Harvest is the world's largest producer of farmed salmon

The boss of one the world's biggest seafood firms says there is a bright future for its Scottish operation.

Norwegian company Marine Harvest - which has decided to change its name to "Mowi" - employs more than 1,200 people on the west coast of Scotland.

Chief executive Alf-Helge Aarskog told BBC Scotland that he has ruled out moving operations to Ireland after the UK leaves the European next year.

He said the business was "growing in Scotland".

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Mr Aarskog, said: "We are just now building, in Kylelakin on the west coast of Scotland, a huge feed operation and we have built a processing plant in Rosyth.

"I believe that there will be good trade relations within the UK and big possibilities there, and I also think that trade conflicts will be solved."

Image copyright PA

Marine Harvest Group, headquartered in Bergen in Norway, is the world's largest producer of farmed salmon, with presence in 24 countries and about 13,650 employees worldwide.

Mr Aaarskog said the company name change, announced at an event in Edinburgh and subject to shareholder approval, would take the brand back to its "pioneering" roots.

He said Marine Harvest was originally founded as "Mowi" by Norwegian aquaculture pioneers more than 50 years ago.

"Mowi is an inspirational name that recalls our pioneering spirit that has developed over the past 50 years," he added.