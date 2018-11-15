Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The airline will reinstate services to Alicante, Charleroi in Brussels, Malaga and Warsaw

Ryanair is to restore four of the 20 routes out of Glasgow Airport which it cut in February.

The airline will reinstate services to Alicante, Charleroi in Brussels, Malaga and Warsaw next year.

Ryanair announced in February that it was closing its Glasgow base and cutting its services from 23 to three.

At the time, Glasgow Airport blamed the move on the failure to replace air passenger duty (APD) with a cheaper air departure tax (ADT) in Scotland.

Following the reinstatement announcement, the airport's managing director Mark Johnston said it was "very welcome news indeed".

He added: "The introduction of these services is hopefully a first step to Ryanair re-establishing a strong presence here and we are really pleased the airline recognises our position as the west of Scotland's principal airport and gateway to the region's huge market."

Flights to Warsaw (Mondays and Fridays) will start on Monday 1 April, with Alicante (Thursdays and Sundays), Brussels (Tuesdays and Saturdays) and Malaga (Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays) returning on Tuesday 2 April.