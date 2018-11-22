Digital technology services firm Incremental Group has announced plans to create 110 high value jobs in Glasgow.

The move comes after the company secured a £1.2m regional selective assistance (RSA) grant.

It follows an initial £500,000 RSA grant in January 2017 that led to Incremental creating 48 new jobs.

Incremental said the latest grant would help the firm "continue to develop at pace".

It is aiming to employ more than 500 highly skilled staff across the UK by 2022.

Chief executive and founder Neil Logan said: "Incremental is experiencing an exciting phase of growth and this RSA grant allows us to bring over 100 people into highly skilled jobs across the business to keep pace with our trajectory."

Scottish Economy Secretary Derek Mackay said firms such as Incremental were "vital to the success of the Scottish economy".

He added: "The fact that the company has come such a long way is testament both to the ambition and leadership of the company and to the network of support provided by our enterprise agencies."

He said the RSA award from Scottish Enterprise would create jobs which would generate "real economic impact for Scotland".

Incremental officially launched in November 2016 and now has 120 staff across five UK locations - Glasgow, Inverurie, Northwich, Manchester and London.

Its customers include Aberdeen City Council, Shelter, Aggreko, Harbro, Scottish Leather Group and Total.