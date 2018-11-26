Scotland business

Faroe Petroleum shares soar with takeover attempt in pipeline

  • 26 November 2018
Faroe Petroleum logo Image copyright Faroe Petroleum

Shares in Aberdeen-based oil and gas firm Faroe Petroleum soared by more than a quarter after a takeover bid was launched.

The company's largest shareholder - Norwegian firm DNO - already owns more than 28% of Faroe and said it was offering a "considerable premium" at a time of an uncertain oil market.

Shares in Faroe were more than 25% higher on Monday morning.

Some analysts said the proposal undervalued the company.

Faroe urged investors to take no action in relation to their shares.

DNO's executive chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani said that in the event of an acquisition the firm would retain the "skills, knowledge and expertise" of Faroe's employees.

He said: "We intend to retain Faroe's Aberdeen head office and each of the other offices."

Faroe has operations in the UK, Ireland and Norway.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites