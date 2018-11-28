Image copyright Getty Images

The highest level of oil and gas business confidence since 2013 is seeing recruitment rise among contractors, according to a new survey.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) found a fifth of firms had increased their UK-based workforce by more than 10% in the past year.

And a third predicted the trend would continue in 2019.

The 29th Oil and Gas survey was conducted by the Fraser of Allander Institute and involved 115 firms.

It found 63% of contractors were more confident about their current UK Continental Shelf activities.

'Divided opinion'

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: "The recovery of the oil and gas sector has been slow and steady since the low points of 2015 and 16, however a level of uncertainty does remain.

"We are all watching and trying to understand the implications of political declarations relating to the UK's divorce from the EU."

Mr Borthwick added that the survey demonstrated a clear divide in opinion over Brexit, with half of firms in the sector anticipating it would have no effect on business activity, while 45% have predicted a negative impact.