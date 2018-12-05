Image copyright Getty Images

Aberdeen-based energy services firm Wood has been awarded a $43m (£33.6m) contract to construct 80 miles of steel pipeline in west Texas.

The company said the pipeline would transport natural gas liquids across Texas.

At peak construction, the project is expected to employ 200 people.

Wood said the contract win from an unnamed major company strengthened its position as a "major midstream player".

Andrew Stewart, chief executive of Wood's Asset Solutions Americas business, said: "This is a strategic pipeline for the US and we are proud to play our part in delivering this milestone project."

Last month Wood announced it had won three contracts worth a total of $53m (£41.5m) to help develop onshore oil fields in the United Arab Emirates.

Wood will provide project management consultancy services for ADNOC Onshore in Abu Dhabi.