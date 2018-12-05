Image copyright Story Scotland Image caption Story is the main contractor for platform works being undertaken at Edinburgh Waverley station

Infrastructure firm Story Contracting has won a framework contract to deliver up to £135m of "renewal and enhancement" projects for Network Rail in Scotland over the next five years.

The deal will see Story's Glasgow division carry out station improvements and replace and refurbish structures.

Story plans to recruit up to 60 graduates, trainees and apprentices in Scotland over the term of the contract.

The company is already working with Network Rail in Scotland.

It is the main contractor for platform extension works at Edinburgh Waverley station, having replaced Carillion following its collapse in January.

The new contract has been awarded as Network Rail prepares to invest more than £4bn in the Scottish network between 2019 and 2024.

Kris Kinnear, director of Network Rail Infrastructure Projects Scotland, said: "Significant five-year contracts not only benefit our key supply chain partners, but the thousands of companies who work for them too, providing them with the surety they need to invest in their people, innovation and value for money."

Story is a family-owned company with offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Carlisle, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.