Image copyright DC Thomson Media Image caption Richard Neville will take on "editorial leadership" for all newspaper titles in the group

DC Thomson Media has announced a new role of head of newspapers as part of a shake-up of the company's operations.

The post will be taken up by Richard Neville, the current editor-in-chief of the group's morning newspapers.

He will take on "editorial leadership" for all newspaper titles in the group, although editors will retain responsibility for their own titles.

Mr Neville will manage the group's newspaper functions, including production and picture desk.

DC Thomson's portfolio includes The Press and Journal and Evening Express based in Aberdeen, as well as the Dundee-based Courier and Evening Telegraph.

It also owns The Sunday Post.

Other changes include the appointment of Catriona MacInnes as editor of The Courier, after just over a year as acting editor. She will become the only female editor of a daily newspaper in Scotland.

Image copyright DC Thomson Media Image caption Catriona MacInnes will become the only female editor of a Scottish daily

In Aberdeen, Alan McCabe will head up the newspaper editorial teams across The Press and Journal and Evening Express, and will take on the role of editor of The Press and Journal.

Craig Walker will remain as Evening Express editor and Richard Prest will continue as editor of the Sunday Post.

David Lord, the current deputy editor of The Courier, will take up the position of editor of The Evening Telegraph.

All of those in new roles will take up their positions at the beginning of January.

Mr Neville said: "This is an exciting time for newspapers and I am pleased to have been given the opportunity to drive the newspaper business forward.

"While the challenges we face as an industry remain, we've got a skilled team in place that understands its readers and we will continue to deliver quality newspapers to communities across Scotland.

"These changes demonstrate our commitment to our newspapers and the teams that work on them."