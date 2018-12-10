Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Figures seen by the BBC show there are more than 1,400 Deliveroo drivers in Scotland

Online delivery firm Deliveroo has seen its rider numbers surge in Scotland in recent years, according to figures seen by BBC Scotland.

In 2015 - two years after the company was founded - there were fewer than 100 Deliveroo couriers in Scotland. Today, there are more than 1,400.

Edinburgh has the most at 641, followed by Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee.

However, some couriers have claimed that the surge in recruitment has left them struggling to get shifts.

Deliveroo insisted demand had outpaced recruitment in Scotland, and that the earnings of riders had "increased significantly".

The firm is among a number of high-profile online takeaway suppliers operating in Scotland, which include Uber Eats and Just Eat.

'Set hours'

CJ McPhail, who has worked for Deliveroo for more than two years, said: "At the start I was making fairly good money. I was able to go out and do the hours I wanted to but as they continuously hired, it meant there were less deliveries because of more people on the platform.

"You can't just go on for the full day. You have set hours. Right now on the app it says for the next two weeks that it is fully booked and the shifts only came out yesterday."

Deliveroo said couriers' average hourly wage had risen over the past two years.

But the firm also admitted that it capped the number of riders able to work at any one time and gave regular riders priority over more casual workers.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Unions said couriers needed fairer contracts and more certainty

Unions said couriers needed fairer contracts and more certainty.

Dave Moxam, deputy general secretary of the STUC, said: "We ourselves have heard work is reducing.

"We think that is directly as a consequence of Deliveroo policies, but, it's also linked to the employment conditions and contracts that Deliveroo (and other companies) are able to use".

A spokesman for Deliveroo said they were proud to be creating well-paid work across Scotland.

He added: "The growth in orders through the app restaurants has increased dramatically as we have grown in Scotland, allowing us to work with more riders.

"Crucially, orders have increased at a far higher rate than we have 'onboarded' new riders, meaning the earnings of those working with Deliveroo has increased significantly."