Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA Image caption Fish bar owner Scott Davie shows off his deep-friend festive menu

A Scottish chip shop is offering customers an entire deep-fried Christmas dinner.

Dunkeld Fish Bar in Perthshire claims its turkey goujons, battered Brussels sprouts and carrots and parsnip fritters are already proving popular.

They are served with a giant pig-in-a-blanket - a battered foot-long sausage - and a deep-fried mince pie on the side.

The speciality supper costs about £10.

Sale proceeds are going to the Dunkeld community, with a visit from Santa and his reindeer planned for local children.

Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA Image caption The full festive lunch includes deep-fried parsnip fritters, turkey fillets and a giant pig-in-a-blanket

Fish bar owner Scott Davie, 43, said: "People think they don't like Brussels sprouts, but they're always overcooked.

"We do them from raw, and their natural moisture content cooks them through, and they are absolutely amazing. "