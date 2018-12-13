Image copyright Thinkstock

A fresh offer is to be made in an effort to end a long-running pay dispute involving offshore workers.

Negotiations have been ongoing between unions and the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA).

Previous offers have already been rejected, and members of Unite voted last month to take industrial action.

Many of the Unite members also oppose the introduction of new rotas, which could see more employees working for three weeks offshore.

A spokesman for the OCA said a fresh offer was to be made following talks.