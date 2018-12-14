Image copyright Aggreko

Scottish company Aggreko has won a contract worth an estimated $200m (£159m) to supply temporary power for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Glasgow-based firm said the deal had been secured by subsidiary Aggreko Events Services Japan Ltd.

It will supply power at 43 competition venues, the international broadcast centre and the athletes' village.

Aggreko has supported a number of high-profile events this year.

They include the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, the Glasgow 2018 European Championships and the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.