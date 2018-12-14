Image copyright Google Image caption About 180 jobs are under threat under Adelie's plans to close its Kilmarnock factory

A sandwich and snack producer has announced plans to close its factory in East Ayrshire, threatening at least 180 jobs.

Adelie Foods said it planned to switch production to two London sites from February next year, affecting about 180 roles at its Kilmarnock plant.

A "small number" of jobs are also at risk at its nearby Munro Place distribution centre.

However, Adelie said that some roles would move to other parts of the group.

The company added that it would consult with affected employees "over the coming weeks".

In a statement Adelie said the move followed "two years of operational investments".

The company specialises in the food-to-go market, making sandwiches, salads, hot food and snacks.

'Careful consideration'

Chief executive Martin Johnson said: "We have reviewed our factory estate to ensure that it is the right size and profile for our future needs, taking into account the nature of our sales growth and the efficiency that has been delivered operationally.

"As a result of this we are proposing to move all production from our Kilmarnock factory to our southern sites in Wembley and Southall.

"This proposal to close our Kilmarnock factory has been made after significant and careful consideration.

"Kilmarnock has been an important part of our business in servicing our customers in Scotland.

"However, with the recent investment now complete, we have the ability to service each customer from our remaining three factories and our existing distribution centre in Kilmarnock.