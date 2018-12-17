Image copyright Glasgow Airport Image caption The A380 paid a one-off visit to Glasgow Airport in 2014

Emirates is to introduce Scotland's first-ever scheduled A380 service.

The world's largest passenger plane will fly between Glasgow and Dubai from April until the end of September next year.

For the first two months, the number of daily flights between the two cities will be cut from two to one.

Emirates said the A380 was being introduced to minimise a reduction in capacity as a result of planned runway works at Dubai International Airport.

From 16 April until 31 May, the larger capacity A380 will replace Emirates' current twice-daily Boeing 777 service between Glasgow and Dubai.

From 1 June until 30 September, the double daily service will be reinstated on the route, with the Airbus A380 operating on the first flight of the day, and a Boeing 777 on the second.

Thereafter, the service will revert back to a twice-daily Boeing 777 operation.

A380 facts and figures:

Stands at more than 24m (79ft) high

The aircraft has wing span of nearly 80m (262ft)

The A380 has two decks

As flown by Emirates, it has 14 private suites in first class, 76 fully flat-bed seats in business class and 399 seats in economy class

The new service marks a return to Glasgow for the A380.

In 2014, it made a one-off flight from Glasgow as Emirates marked 10 years of operations from the city.

Glasgow Airport managing director Mark Johnston said: "The decision by Emirates to introduce the A380 is not only a huge milestone for Glasgow Airport, it marks what is a first in the Scottish aviation industry.

"We have forged a valued relationship with Emirates since its inaugural flight in April 2004 and the introduction of Scotland's first-ever scheduled A380 service represents a major vote of confidence in the city.

"We are currently investing in excess of £8m in our infrastructure to ensure Glasgow Airport is ready to welcome this iconic aircraft when it touches down next April."