Image copyright Barrhead Travel Image caption Sharon Munro (left) will be replaced by current managing director Jacqueline Dobson

The boss of Scottish holiday firm Barrhead Travel has announced she is stepping down after 28 years.

Sharon Munro said she would be leaving at the end of the year for "purely personal reasons".

She will be replaced as president of the company by managing director Jacqueline Dobson.

Ms Munro became president following the acquisition of the company by Travel Leaders Group - one of North America's largest travel companies - in February.

Last month her father and company founder Bill Munro stepped down from a strategic advisory role as chairman of the Barrhead division within Travel Leaders.

'Natural successor'

Ms Munro said: "This has been a very difficult decision for me. But for purely personal reasons I have decided that the time is right to leave and I am handing over the reins to my extremely capable friend and colleague Jacqueline Dobson.

"Jacqueline is the natural successor and I know that the company, staff and customers will be in safe hands with the continuity, dedication and passion that she brings to the business."

Ms Dobson said her focus as president would be on "accelerating growth" through digital innovation, staff development and "world-class customer service".

Barrhead is one of UK's biggest retail travel firms, with more than 70 outlets in the UK and 1,000 staff within the group.