Scottish legal firm Anderson Strathern has reported a rise in turnover and profits, following "increased activity" across its business.

Revenue rose by £1.3m to £22.8m for the year to 31 August, while pre-tax profit was up by 10% to £7.2m.

It attributed the growth in part to productivity gains made through "smarter working" across the firm.

Anderson Strathern has 52 partners and more than 240 employees in Edinburgh, Glasgow and East Lothian.

Clients include Buccleuch Estates, the Scottish government, Crown Estate Scotland, Clyde Gateway, Scotmid and the Scottish Prison Service.

'Good housekeeping'

Chairman Bruce Farquhar said: "The year was one of good housekeeping and gains, achieved through teams working smarter across the firm and followed significant investment in our people and technology in 2017."

Anderson Strathern said it was now seeing growth particularly in commercial litigation for a number of reasons, including Brexit.

It added: "Scottish business is nervous about the state of the economy and the potential impact of Brexit.

"For that reason, we continue to see a rise in litigation, employment issues and restructuring."