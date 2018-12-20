Image copyright Arbikie Highland Estate

A family-run distillery has launched the first rye whisky produced in Scotland for more than 100 years.

Arbikie's Highland Rye Single Grain Scotch Whisky is available in an initial batch of 998 bottles priced at £250 each.

It will be sold in Asia, Africa, Europe and North America through what the company describes as luxury retailers.

It is made from rye grain grown on the Stirling family's farm at the Arbikie Highland Estate in Lunan Bay, Arbroath.

The whisky, which was laid down in 2015, uses a combination of Arantes rye, Odyssey malted barley and Viscount wheat.

The whisky is made from rye grain grown on the family farm in Angus

Iain Stirling, director of the estate which produces vodka and gin as well as whisky, said the new brand had already been well received by the Scotch whisky industry.

He said: "Our Highland rye has caught the imagination of our export partners across the globe due to our provenance as we both grow and distil.

"Whatever we've produced over the years, from potatoes to vodka, our values of sustainability, innovation and quality have been the foundation.

"Our Highland rye whisky embodies everything our family has been doing since we started farming 400 years ago."