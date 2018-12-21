Image copyright Edrington Image caption Glenturret distillery has been crafting single malt Scotch whisky for more than 240 years

One of Scotland's oldest working distilleries is being bought by a Swiss wine producer.

Spirits group Edrington agreed to sell The Glenturret malt whisky distillery in Crieff to Art & Terroir for an undisclosed sum.

The distillery and brand was put up for sale in June so Edrington could focus on its core premium spirits, which include The Macallan and Highland Park.

The sale is expected to be completed in the spring.

The distillery has been crafting single malt Scotch whisky for more than 240 years.

The deal marks the first foray into the Scotch whisky industry by Art & Terroir, which specialises in the production and distribution of high-end wines across Europe.

Edrington chief executive Ian Curle said the deal would safeguard the jobs of all 23 employees at Glenturret.

He added: "We are pleased to be placing The Glenturret in the hands of Art & Terroir and we know that the distillery will thrive under their management."

'Historic distillery'

Art & Terroir managing director Silvio Denz described Glenturret as a "fine and historic distillery".

He added: "Glenturret is the perfect choice as we enter the world of Scotch whisky and we are looking forward to working with the existing team to bring even greater success to this superb single malt and to its beautiful Perthshire surroundings."

In June, Edrington also announced plans to sell its Cutty Sark whisky brand.

A sale was agreed last month with French spirits group La Martiniquaise-Bardinet.