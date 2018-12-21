Aldi to open eight new stores in Scotland

Image copyright Aldi

Aldi has announced plans to open eight new stores across Scotland next year, creating 200 jobs.

The move will bring the total number of Aldi shops in Scotland to 93 by the end of 2019.

Next year will mark 25 years since Aldi opened its first store north of the border.

The new outlets will be based in Kilmarnock, East Kilbride, Dalgety Bay, Dundee, Crieff, Milngavie, Cumbernauld and Leith, Edinburgh.

Aldi said the openings would bring the total number of staff employed in Scotland to 2,300.

Regional managing director for Scotland Richard Holloway said: "Next year will be extra special for us as we mark 25 years since we opened our first store in Scotland on Glencairn Street in Kilmarnock.

"It is fitting that in 2019 we will be replacing the existing Kilmarnock store with a new, larger format to help satisfy increased customer demand."

Aldi also confirmed that construction of a new 196,000 sq ft storage and chill facility in Bathgate, West Lothian, was on track for completion in 2020.

The company has said the £25m expansion will lead to 200 new jobs.