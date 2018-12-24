Scotland business

Jobs lost as Glasgow engineering firm collapses

  • 24 December 2018

An engineering firm in Glasgow has collapsed with the loss of 46 jobs.

Management at Walker MacLeod said they had to close the business after a downturn in trading.

The firm, which was established in 1982, supplied metal fabrications and electrical installation services to industrial and commercial enterprises.

In a statement, the company liquidators said their main priorities were supporting workers who had lost their jobs, and paying back creditors.

