Jobs lost as Glasgow engineering firm collapses
- 24 December 2018
An engineering firm in Glasgow has collapsed with the loss of 46 jobs.
Management at Walker MacLeod said they had to close the business after a downturn in trading.
The firm, which was established in 1982, supplied metal fabrications and electrical installation services to industrial and commercial enterprises.
In a statement, the company liquidators said their main priorities were supporting workers who had lost their jobs, and paying back creditors.