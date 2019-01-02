Graham's Dairy writes off £800,000

Image copyright Graham's

The dairy that claims to be Scotland's leading food brand has had to write off more than £800,000 because of a failed property investment.

Sales for Graham's The Family Dairy Group in the year to last March rose from £100m to £104m.

Profits were only £373,000 - down from £1.3m the previous year.

Companies House accounts show that the family firm had chosen to write off £862,000 after failing to get planning permission for a major development.

It would have expanded from its Bridge of Allan base, near Stirling, including a new dairy and extensive house-building.

That would have required a re-zoning of undeveloped land on Airthrey Carse. A long-awaited planning decision by the Scottish government ruled against it last year. This is being appealed through the Court of Session.

The dairy business employs 700 people and sells through 6000 wholesale customers. Distribution costs rose significantly last year, from £14.9m to £16.7m.

Graham's says its milk and other products are sold to half the Scottish population.