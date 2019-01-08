A fresh offer made in an effort to end a long-running pay dispute involving offshore workers has been accepted.

Negotiations have been ongoing between unions and the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA) for a year.

Previous offers had been rejected, and members of Unite voted last November to take industrial action.

Unite said its 2,500 members covered by the OCA had now accepted the revised pay offer. The OCA welcomed the news of the settlement.

Unite regional industrial officer John Boland said: "After a long process, Unite members have accepted the revised pay offer by the OCA.

"The two-year pay deal represents a significant improvement on the initial OCA offer."