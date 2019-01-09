Image copyright Faroe Petroleum

Faroe Petroleum, the Aberdeen-based oil and gas firm, faces a raised bid in a hostile takeover battle with rival explorer DNO.

The Norwegian bidder has raised its cash offer price from 152p a share to 160p, with a closing date of 23 January.

That implies the value of the company is £642m, of which DNO already owns more than 30%.

Faroe directors have previously said the initial bid undervalued the firm.

DNO says directors, managers and employees of Faroe Petroleum would share a £52m windfall, under the latest offer.

The Norwegians were disappointed by the lack of backing from other shareholders at the 152p offer, first announced on 26 November.

Last week the firm said it had only 43% of shares, whereas it requires 50%. It announced an extended offer, suggesting there had been a low take-up due to the festive break.

'Listened to the market'

Faroe directors have countered the initial bid with a circular to shareholders saying DNO is undervaluing the Aberdeen firm.

In a bitter exchange of words, DNO has pursued its takeover campaign with criticism of the Faroe business strategy, of asset sales it has made, of what it claims to be disappointing exploration results and, more recently, of what it says is a reduction of its estimated assets in Norwegian waters.

DNO's offer comes with continued warnings about Faroe's strategy. It had already stated that it does not intend to go away if it fails to hit the 50% takeover target.

Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani, DNO's executive chairman, said: "DNO does not overpay for assets.

"But we have listened to the market and believe it is in the interests of all parties, save perhaps for a handful of Faroe directors, to close off this process by increasing our offer price to an even more generous level and announcing a final closing date.

"Among other considerations, we are mindful that this process may have been unsettling for Faroe employees and their families, and particularly so during the holiday season.

"As for the Faroe directors who persist with their 'do nothing' stance, we expect to issue a request for an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to make appropriate changes to the board in an overdue effort to introduce proper corporate governance and instil a culture of value creation for all shareholders.

"We fully intend to protect our already sizeable investment in Faroe and set the company on a strong growth track following a series of serious commercial setbacks."

'Low-ball'

DNO describes itself as a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, it holds stakes in onshore and offshore licences at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the UK and Yemen.

Paul Mumford, at Mumford Asset Management, which is a shareholder in Faroe, described the 160p offer as "low-ball" and added that "unfortunately" it was likely to succeed.

"DNO has already been buying in the market today, and if it continues tomorrow then we may see it reach a controlling stake in Faroe," he added.

"For minority shareholders this may be the nail in the coffin. They are unlikely to want to stick around with DNO holding a controlling stake in the business as it would put them at a significant disadvantage. It's also unclear whether this venture would succeed going forward.

"The recent ugliness has made it clear that both businesses have very different agendas. DNO seems to favour exploration rather than production, and also boasts significantly less experience than Faroe, particularly when it comes to relationship with the Norwegian authorities."