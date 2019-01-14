MacDonald hotel group to cut 50 jobs at Bathgate HQ
- 14 January 2019
The MacDonald hotel group is to cut up to 50 jobs because of what it has called "unsustainably high" costs.
The redundancies will be made at the company's headquarters in Bathgate.
The firm - which has several hotels across Scotland - says it hopes as many staff as possible can be redeployed within the business.
In a letter to staff, the group said above-inflation rises in business rates and increased energy and utility costs had caused financial difficulties.