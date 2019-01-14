Image copyright Jim Bain/Geograph Image caption The group has hotels across Scotland, including the Rusacks hotel in St Andrews

The MacDonald hotel group is to cut up to 50 jobs because of what it has called "unsustainably high" costs.

The redundancies will be made at the company's headquarters in Bathgate.

The firm - which has several hotels across Scotland - says it hopes as many staff as possible can be redeployed within the business.

In a letter to staff, the group said above-inflation rises in business rates and increased energy and utility costs had caused financial difficulties.